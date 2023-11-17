Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,413 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

NYSE:CCI opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

