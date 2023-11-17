Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

