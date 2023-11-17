Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $796.54 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $818.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

