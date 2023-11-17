MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,469.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,266.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,485.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

