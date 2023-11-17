Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

