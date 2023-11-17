Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE MTH opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

