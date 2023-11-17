Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Methanex Stock Down 3.4 %

Methanex stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

