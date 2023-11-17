MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %
MET opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
