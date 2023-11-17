Michael Ross Rawle Sells 5,032 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.87. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

