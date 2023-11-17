Michael Ross Rawle Sells 5,032 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.87. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.12%.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
