Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Director Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yanzhuan Zheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 313,009 shares of Microvast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $632,278.18.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MVST. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microvast by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,010,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 931,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microvast by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

