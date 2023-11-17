Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.