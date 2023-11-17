Mitchell E. Levinson Buys 4,261 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Mitchell E. Levinson purchased 4,261 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.25. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 696,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
