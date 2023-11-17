Mizuho Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.62.

FI opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 715.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,636 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

