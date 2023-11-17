Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

MNST opened at $55.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

