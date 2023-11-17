Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.