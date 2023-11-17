MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

