Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

