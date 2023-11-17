Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

OXY stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

