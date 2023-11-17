Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

