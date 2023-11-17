Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

