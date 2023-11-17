Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,762,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

