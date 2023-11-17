Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 277 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.16 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.