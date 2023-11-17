Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,409 shares of company stock worth $9,738,595. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $19.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

