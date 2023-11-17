Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RY opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

