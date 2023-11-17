Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $989,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

