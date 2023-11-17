Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.