Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.12% of Costamare worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.