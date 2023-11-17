Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.16.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

