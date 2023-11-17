Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

IP stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

