Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 505 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $455.79 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.51. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

