Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

