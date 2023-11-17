Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 580 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $315,835,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $251.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

