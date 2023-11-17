Morgan Stanley Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $20.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.