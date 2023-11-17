Morgan Stanley Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $3.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.