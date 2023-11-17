MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,074 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSCI were worth $167,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $524.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.57.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.