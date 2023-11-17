National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 10.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 619,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 113,061 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

