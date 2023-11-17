National Bankshares Boosts Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Lassonde Industries Stock Up 0.6 %
Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$143.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.59. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$95.59 and a 12 month high of C$144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.