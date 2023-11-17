National Bankshares Boosts Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$143.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.59. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$95.59 and a 12 month high of C$144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

