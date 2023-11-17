National Bankshares Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVT

Pivotree Trading Up 12.8 %

About Pivotree

PVT opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37. Pivotree has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.84.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.