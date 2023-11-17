National Bankshares Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
