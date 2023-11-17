National Bankshares Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE:EIF opened at C$45.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

