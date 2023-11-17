NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 315 ($3.87). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.71 ($3.88).

NWG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.21.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

