Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Navient Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

