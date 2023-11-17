Needham & Company LLC Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $4.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHPT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE CHPT opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

