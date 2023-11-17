Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.54 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

