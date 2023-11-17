Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NYSE WNS opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

