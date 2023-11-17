Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.20. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 6,506 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 31,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $327,261.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,951,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,078,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,951,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,786,769 shares of company stock valued at $61,619,187.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

