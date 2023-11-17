News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered News from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that News will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of News by 10.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

