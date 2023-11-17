NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

