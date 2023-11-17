Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 3,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,828.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.