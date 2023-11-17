Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

