Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.30.

NOAH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE NOAH opened at $13.53 on Monday. Noah has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $864.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

